Flower sent off for punch as Saints win

St Helens beat 12-man Wigan Warriors 14-6 to win the 2014 Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Wigan suffered a nightmare start when Ben Flower was sent off inside the first two minutes for his attack on Lance Hohaia, but dug in and took a 6-2 lead into the interval. Saints were more patient after the break and eventually made their extra man count with tries from Sia Soliola and Tommy Makinson.

It was St Helens' first win in the end-of-season showpiece since 2006, having lost five finals in a row between 2007 and 2011.

