Bradford Bulls full-back Brett Kearney and ex-Great Britain coach Brian Noble discuss the forthcoming Challenge Cup quarter-finals with Super League Show presenter Tanya Arnold.

Championship side Keighley meet top-flight side Widnes on Thursday, while divisional rivals Leigh Centurions face Super League giants Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

The first of the BBC's live televised ties is on Saturday, with Wigan hosting Castleford, and then Bradford take on Warrington on Sunday.