Bradford Bulls captain Matt Diskin talks to BBC's Super League Show about how a career-threatening knee injury scared him into becoming a businessman.

The former Leeds Rhinos hooker, who signed a contract extension with the Bulls last year, said he took the injury in 2004 as an opportunity to return to university, having realised just how fragile a career in rugby league could be.

He has since juggled his Super League career with a number of business interests, from property investment and management to commercial cleaning.

The 32-year-old also talks about the financial adversity the Bulls have faced in recent years and their fight to avoid relegation this term.

