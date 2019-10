England will play holders New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup at Wembley next Saturday after a comfortable 34-6 win over France.

Richard Agar's France side silenced the home crowd when Vincent Duport scored early on, but two tries each from wingers Josh Charnley and Ryan Hall helped England build a 22-6 half-time lead.

Wigan's Sean O'Loughlin and Huddersfield's Brett Ferres extended their advantage after the break.

