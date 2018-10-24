Departing London Broncos head of youth performance Phil Jones tells BBC London 94.9 the capital can continue developing youngsters who have the potential to go on and play in Super League.

Jones leaves his post on Friday, bringing an end to a 15-year association with the club, and is set to join Warrington in a similar role.

Jones developed a number of Londoners, such as Kieran Dixon, Wigan's Tony Clubb and Dan Sarginson and St Helens' Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, into Super League regulars during his time with the club.