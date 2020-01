Gillingham chairman Paul Scally says the appointment of Peter Taylor as interim manager is a "perfect fit" in the short term.

The 60-year-old, who previously spent the 1999-2000 campaign in charge of the Gills, has returned to Priestfield following the sacking of Martin Allen.

Scally says the process to appoint a new manager will take four to five weeks and Taylor "may like to put his name in the hat" for the job.