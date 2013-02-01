Jones-Bishop shocked at blood clot

Leeds Rhinos winger Ben Jones-Bishop says discovering he had a blood clot over Christmas was "a shock", as he faces up to six months out of the sport.

The England Knights international was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism on one of his lungs during pre-season training, and has been advised to avoid all contact for three months.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Jones-Bishop says he is "on the mend", and is hoping Leeds can have another strong season after winning the Grand Final in October.

Available to UK users only.