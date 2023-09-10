Banbridge man Philip Doyle says "we're all driving one another on" as he becomes the fifth Northern Irish rower to win a medal at the World Championships in Belgrade.

Doyle's bronze in the men's double sculls with Clonmel rower Daire Lynch on the final day of the championships followed the gold and bronze medals secured by Great Britain team members Hannah Scott and Rebecca Shorten, while Fermanagh men Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan also clinched bronze in the men's pair final for Ireland.

All five also secured Olympic Games qualification for their boats as did county Tyrone woman Rebecca Edwards who helped the Great Britain women's eight finish fourth in the final on the final day of the championships.