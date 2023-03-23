Noam Mouelle will become one of a very small number of non-white male oarsmen to take part in the Boat Race this Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Paris will have the number six seat in the Cambridge University boat as they try to return to winning ways following Oxford's triumph last year.

He tells BBC Look East's James Burridge having a French rower take part is almost like "a glitch in the matrix", and hopes his involvement will encourage more youngsters from diverse backgrounds to try the sport.