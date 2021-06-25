Para-rower Benjamin Pritchard, who has been named in the Great Britain rowing team for the Tokyo Paralympics, has said that "everything happens for a reason".

The Welshman was left paralysed from the waist down after a cycling crash in September 2016.

The 29-year-old will compete in the PR1 single sculls at his first Paralympic games, having won a silver medal at this years European championships back in April.

The Tokyo Paralympics run from 24 August-5 September with the rowing events scheduled for 27-29 August.