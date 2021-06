Rio silver medallist Vicky Thornley says it is "amazing" to finally be selected for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 33-year-old from Wrexham told BBC Sport it had been an "up and down" year, with the winter especially difficult to find motivation.

The Wrexham rower, who won silver alongside Katherine Grainger at Rio 2016, is now hoping to become Britain’s first female medallist in the single scull.