Philip Doyle explains how the hope of performing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 has helped maintain his motivation for training.

The Banbridge rower is back in full-time training with the Irish rowing squad in Cork ahead of the rescheduled 2021 Games.

Doyle, who returned to the NHS to help out as a junior doctor during the first wave of the pandemic, explains how the second wave of Covid-19 has put major pressure on the NHS.

He won a silver medal with Ronan Byrne at the 2019 World Cup.