Gareth Reynolds from Pembrokeshire will face the challenge of his life as he attempts to row across the Atlantic Ocean on his own.

The 31-year-old begins his 3,000-mile journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua on Saturday. All his food and equipment must be carried on his 24ft boat.

As well as the physical challenge of rowing up to 20 hours a day, he will face extreme weather, stormy waters and prolonged isolation on a journey that could take two months.