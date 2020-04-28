Pressure in hospital helps Doyle cope with rowing

Irish rower and doctor Philip Doyle says the pressure he experiences while working on the frontline in hospital helps him when competing in rowing.

The Banbridge man qualified for the now postponed 2020 Olympics with sculls partner Ronan Byrne, but has returned to work at Newry's Daisy Hill Hospital during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The decisions I make outside of rowing are far more important to me, and they have consequences, so when I'm sitting on the start-line I have that calmness that makes me realise that I am in control," he said.