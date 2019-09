Banbridge rower Philip Doyle and partner Ronan Byrne are rewarded for their "bravery" as they win a silver medal for Ireland in the double sculls at the World Championships.

The Ireland duo finished strongly to take second behind China and will now look forward to their Olympic challenge next year.

Ireland clinched three medals at the championships in Linz with Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy winning lightweight gold and Sanita Puspure successfully defending her women's single sculls title.