Olympic rower Vicky Thornley tells BBC Sport Wales how overtraining last summer left her unable to exercise for a month.

Thornley, 31, won silver in the double sculls alongside Katherine Grainger at Rio 2016.

She subsequently switched to single sculls but withdrew from last season's European and World Championships after her body 'couldn't bounce back' from the fatigue of overtraining.

The Welsh rower is now back to full fitness and targeting the Olympic title at Tokyo 2020.