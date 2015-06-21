GB men's eight win rowing gold

Great Britain win the gold medal in the men's eight at the rowing World Cup being held in Varese, Italy - Britain's fourth gold of the day.

The crew beat Germany into second place, in a reverse of the result of the European Championships that were held two weeks ago.

There was more success for Great Britain with gold medals for Helen Glover and Heather Stanning in the women's pair, Katherine Copeland and Charlotte Taylor in the lightweight women's double and for the men in the quadruple sculls.

Available to UK viewers only