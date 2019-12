Katherine Grainger tells Sir Steve Redgrave that she felt like "the new girl at school" on her return to training with the British rowing squad.

The 2012 Olympic champion, who took two years out of the sport following her victory in London, is set to make her competitive return at the European Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland.

