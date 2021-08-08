'I can't put it into words' - Harrington savours Olympic gold medal glory

Irish boxer Kellie Harrington says she has not been putting pressure on herself during her journey to Olympic boxing gold medal success.

The 31-year-old Dubliner won Ireland's third ever boxing gold medal by defeating Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira in the women's 60kg lightweight final on a unanimous points decision.

"I've just been going with the flow and taking each round at a time. If I could be in two places at the one time I'd be at home as well, I'd say the atmosphere is just amazing," she said.