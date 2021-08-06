Great Britain's Sarah Jones and Leah Wilkinson, who won bronze as part of the women's hockey team, say they will share memories of the day with future grandkids for years to come.

The pair played for Wales together for 15 years before both got called up by Team GB for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Before the Games the couple said it was 'incredibly special' to share the experience together, and now they will return home with bronze medals and plan their wedding.

