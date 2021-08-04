Hannah Mills admits it is "surreal" to become the most successful female sailor in Olympic history as she added a second gold in Tokyo to her victory in Rio and silver at London 2012.

Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won women's 470 gold in Japan after safely completing the medal race and overcoming a late protest from France.

The 33-year-old, who has also become Wales' most successful woman in Olympic history, says she does not think she will compete in Paris in 2024.

