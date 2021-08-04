Tokyo Olympics: Italy win the men's pursuit gold in world record time beating Denmark in a tense final
Italy win the men's pursuit gold beating Denmark in a tense final with a new world record time of three minutes 42.032 seconds, almost eight seconds quicker than Great Britain's winning time in 2016.
