USA's Simone Biles returns to competition with a strong performance in the beam final at the Tokyo Olympics and goes on to win the bronze medal behind China's 16-year old Chenchen Guan who took gold and Xijing Tang who won silver.

Watch live coverage of Tokyo 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

COVERAGE DETAILS: Tokyo Olympics: Day-by-day guide to the key events, big stars and British medal hopes

Available to UK users only.