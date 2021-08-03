Tokyo Olympics: Ireland's Kellie Harrington beats Algeria's Imane Khelif to guarantee a -60kg medal
Ireland's Kellie Harrington beats Algeria's Imane Khelif to advance to the semi-finals and guarantee a -60kg medal after winning by unanimous decision during Tokyo 2020.
