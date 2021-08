Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou wins gold in the men's long jump at the Tokyo Olympics, tying the lead with his last effort of 8.41m and edging out Juan Miguel Echevarria by virtue of his second-best jump on the day being longer than that of his Cuban rival.

Watch live coverage of Tokyo 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

COVERAGE DETAILS: Tokyo Olympics on BBC TV, radio and online