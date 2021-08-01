Watch highlights as Britain's Frazer Clarke is cut to the head twice in a dramatic quarter-final bout against France's Mourad Aliev at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mourad was disqualified for his use of the head but refused to leave the arena for over 20 minutes.

