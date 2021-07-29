Tokyo Olympics: Michaela Blyde stars in best women's sevens tries as Team GB and New Zealand play out thriller
Watch the best tries from Thursday's fixtures in the women's rugby sevens tournament, including action from a thrilling game between Great Britain and New Zealand where Michaela Blyde's hat-trick sealed a comeback win for the Black Ferns.
