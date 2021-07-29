BBC Sport

Tokyo Olympics: Michaela Blyde stars in best women's sevens tries as Team GB and New Zealand play out thriller

Watch the best tries from Thursday's fixtures in the women's rugby sevens tournament, including action from a thrilling game between Great Britain and New Zealand where Michaela Blyde's hat-trick sealed a comeback win for the Black Ferns.

Watch live coverage of Tokyo 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

COVERAGE DETAILS: Tokyo Olympics on BBC TV, radio and online

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
Olympics