Team Ireland golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry speak to BBC Sport NI after completing their first rounds at Tokyo 2020.

McIlroy fired a two-under-par 69 on his Olympic debut to lie in a tie for 20th and six shots behind leader Sepp Straka of Austria.

Former Open champion Lowry started with a 70 at Kasumigaseki Country Club and is in a tie for 31st.