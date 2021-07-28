Annemiek van Vleuten wins the women's individual time trial at the Tokyo Olympics ahead of fellow Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen.

It is 38-year-old Van Vleuten's second medal of the Games after she claimed silver in the road race on Sunday.

