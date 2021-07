Great Britain's Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry win bronze in the team dressage event, with Dujardin moving alongside Dame Katherine Grainger as Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian.

Watch live coverage of Tokyo 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

COVERAGE DETAILS: Tokyo Olympics: Day-by-day guide to the key events, big stars and British medal hopes