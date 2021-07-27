Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown wins triathlon silver as Flora Duffy wins gold
Team GB's Georgia Taylor-Brown wins triathlon silver despite suffering a puncture during the bike section, as Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's first ever Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.
