Gymnast Kohei Uchimura's bid to end his glittering Olympic career with glory at his home Games ended prematurely after he failed to qualify for the final of the only event he entered. The seven-time Olympic medallist lost his grip during his horizontal bar routine in qualifying on Saturday.

