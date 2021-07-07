Athletics great Colin Jackson has backed Team GB athletes to peak at this summer’s delayed Tokyo Olympics despite them facing a very different Games experience.

The Olympics, delayed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to take place in Tokyo between 23 July and 8 August at reduced capacity arenas, with no overseas spectators.

Jackson, a former world 110m hurdles champion and record holder, was speaking at an event in Cardiff to promote home support for athletes, which he feels can help inspire Team GB to success.