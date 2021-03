Two-time Olympian Ryan Seaton is set to miss the birth of his first child as he prepares to qualify for his third Games in Tokyo.

Seaton and team-mate Seafra Guilfoyle have one shot to make the Games at the Lanzarote International Regatta from 23-28 March.

The Irish sailor has a best finish of 10th in the 49er class at the 2016 Olympics with Matt McGovern.