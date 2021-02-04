'It is mentally draining' - Irish athletes remain hopeful for Tokyo

Ireland's Danielle Hill and Michael McKillop are among the Olympic and Paralympic athletes who remain hopeful that the Games will go ahead in Tokyo this summer, even if it is in the absence of crowds.

Swimmer Hill admits that the uncertainty surrounding the Games is draining, but says Team Ireland have assured her that she will be on a flight to Japan unless the whole event is cancelled.

Four-time Paralympic middle distance gold medallist McKillop says that it is very unfortunate that crowds will most likely not be able to attend in full capacity, but that the events themselves must be the main focus.