2016 Olympic sailing champion Hannah Mills says she is trying to 'push the uncertainty aside' in her preparations for the re-arranged Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year-old is aiming win a second Olympic gold in the women's 470 - this time alongside Eilidh McIntyre.

The duo have not competed since the 2019 World Championships and do not know for sure if they will have a major event between now and the Games this July.

Read more:Tokyo uncertainty 'exhausting' - Mills