'I have to believe the Games will go ahead' - trap shooter Hegarty

Following the announcement that she has been selected for the Great Britain Trap Shooting team for the Tokyo Olympics, Northern Ireland's Kirsty Hegarty says all her preparations are now focused on that goal.

Hegarty secured Team GB's place in the Women's Trap event back in April 2019 and reveals that since then she has had "time to reflect and evaluate" on her sporting and family life.

Hegarty says she "has to believe that the Games will go ahead" in July and adds that "sometimes she has to pinch herself" to realise the position she is in.

She becomes Northern Ireland's first officially selected competitor for Tokyo 2020.