Day six of BBC Sport's 2020 advent calendar looks back to the incredible moment Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira broke her own world record by riding a huge 73.5 foot wave.

The wave at Praia do Norte in Portugal, was the largest wave surfed by a woman, and is also the largest wave ridden by any surfer this year.

