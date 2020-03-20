‘My bike is set up in my living room’ - Cox training for Paralympics at home

Double Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she's taking precautions to avoid getting coronavirus because she has multiple sclerosis.

The athlete told BBC Radio 5 Live that she’s still training for the Paralympics and "it would be amazing" if the Games go ahead but “the most important thing is that everyone is healthy”.

The Paralympics and Olympics are currently both still scheduled to take place in Tokyo this summer, but many qualifying events have been cancelled.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast on Friday, 20 March 2020.