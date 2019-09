Bajrang Punia grew up wrestling on the mud in India, a traditional route into the sport that has been part of the Olympic schedule since 1986.

The 25-year old will go to Tokyo in 2020 as one of India's most popular athletes, and hopes to win the nation's second individual Olympic gold medal, after Abhinav Bindra's shooting gold in Beijing.

Punia trains with his mentor, 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, who describes competing in the sport like "war".