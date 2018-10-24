Mongolia wrestler Ganzorigiin Mandakhnaran's coaches strip off in protest at the judges' decision against him in his bronze-medal match.

Mandakhnaran was leading against his opponent, Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan, by seven points to six, and was on his way to a bronze medal in freestyle wrestling for his weight class.

But he celebrated too soon - he danced around Navruzov for the last 18 seconds and, alas, the judges penalised him for not engaging in the fight. Then, after his corner appealed, the judges just gave the medal to Navruzov.

Ganzorig's coaches exploded with rage, took their shoes off to throw them at the floor, and ended up stripping in protest.

He didn't get the medal back.

