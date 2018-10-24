The story of Team GB's Rio adventure

  • From the section Olympics

A review of Great Britain's record medal haul at the Rio Olympics 2016.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Katarina Johnson-Thompson
  • From the section Athletics
  • Comments
Gabriel Martinelli
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Conor Coady
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
England players Ben Stokes (left) and Joe Root (right) smile as they hold up the men's World Cup trophy
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Celtic celebrate
  • From the section Football
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Video
  • From the section Athletics