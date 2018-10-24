Chinese silver medallist He Zi was surprised with a marriage proposal from fellow diver Qin Kai during her podium presentation.

He, 25, had just received her medal following the 3m women's springboard final when Qin, 30, dropped to one knee to pop the big question.

The pair had the crowd at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre in raptures during what seemed like a painful wait for an answer from He.

She accepted Qin's proposal and the pair embraced to a huge ovation.

"This morning, I walked into a room and I found him reciting something," said He. "I asked him what he was doing and he said he was singing. I just didn't know that he was practising proposing.

"He said a lot of things there at the podium. He made a lot of promises, but the thing that has touched me the most is that I think this is the guy I can trust for the rest of my life."

