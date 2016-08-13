Shooter wins bronze in Arsenal top

  • From the section Olympics

Abdullah Al-Rashidi receives a warm reception from the Rio crowd after winning bronze in the men's skeet.

The 53-year-old is competing as an Independent Olympic Athlete because his native Kuwait Olympic Committee has been suspended,

Without a national uniform, Rashidi wore an Arsenal jersey for the competition.

Asked if he was a supporter of the English Premier League football club, nicknamed the Gunners, he responded: "I don't know, I just bought it."

You can watch the rest of the shooting action here.

Available to UK users only.

