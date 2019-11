Boxer Michael O'Reilly will not fight in Rio after failing a doping test.

The middleweight, 23, was told last Thursday he had failed a test due to an "adverse analytical" finding.

He was suspended, and will not now contest that decision.

In a statement handed to Irish broadcaster RTE, Laois man O'Reilly said he unintentionally took a supplement that may have contained a banned substance.

