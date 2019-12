Great Britain's men win European Games gold in the team fencing foil with a 45-41 win over Olympic champions Italy.

GB lost only three of the nine bouts, with Richard Kruse winning three, alongside team-mates Alex Tofalides, Marcus Mepstead and Benjamin Peggs.

The fencers told BBC Sport's Nick Hope their victory was a "proud" moment for the team and they hope it can be a springboard to future success.

Available to UK users only.