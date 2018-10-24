Latest Olympic legacy venue opens

  • From the section Olympics

BBC London take a look around the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, which has opened at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

Costing £30m, it boasts six outdoor and four indoor tennis courts, along with two international standard hockey pitches.

The centre, which hosted wheelchair tennis at the London Paralympics in 2012, has already secured a number of international tournaments for both tennis and hockey. England Hockey will play the majority of their home international matches at the venue in the future.

Sara Orchard speaks to Shaun Dawson from the Lee Valley Park Authority, England hockey player Henry Weir, chairman of Wapping Hockey Club Stuart Burnside and wheelchair tennis player Lucy Shuker about what impact the facility will have.

Top videos

Top Stories

Dom Sibley
  • From the section Cricket
Republic of Ireland look dejected
Eliud Kipchoge
Billy Monger
Sai Aletaha fight promotional poster
  • From the section News
Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey
  • From the section Football