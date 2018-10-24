2012 Olympics opening ceremony

Watch a special director's cut version of Danny Boyle's extraordinary Olympic opening ceremony from 12 months ago.

Extended highlights include unforgettable moments like 'Her Majesty' parachuting into the stadium with James Bond; Rowan Atkinson performing with the London Symphony Orchestra with comic results and David Beckham driving a speedboat while helping along the Olympic flame.

There are also live performances from Sir Paul McCartney, Emeli Sande and the Arctic Monkeys; plus the lighting of the cauldron; and the best moments from the athletes' parade.

Available to UK users only