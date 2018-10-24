Jamaica's team of Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake, Nesta Carter and Michael Frater win gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the London 2012 Olympics in a world record time of 36.84 seconds.

The USA team, which included Tyson Gay and Justin Gatlin, took silver with a national record 37.04, with Trinidad and Tobago (38.12) winning bronze.

Bolt received the baton with Jamaica already in the lead and crossed the line in 36.84 seconds, smashing the previous record of 37.04 and Olympic record of 37.10.

