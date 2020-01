Russia's Evgeniya Kanaeva becomes the first woman in Olympic history to retain the all-around title in individual rhythmic gymnastics.

Kanaeva scored 116.900 in total, with compatriot Daria Dmitrieva winning silver with 114.500.

Belarusian Liubou Charkashnaya claimed bronze with a score of 111.700.

Available to UK users only.

To watch all the action from the final click here.